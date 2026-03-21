Delhi Celebrates: Honoring UPSC Achievers of 2026

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta honored 56 candidates who cleared the civil services examination, emphasizing the Delhi government's efforts to improve educational opportunities for competitive exams.

Speaking at the 'Delhi ke Gaurav: UPSC Achievers Felicitation Ceremony 2026', Gupta outlined plans to strengthen the capital's educational framework to foster future IAS and IPS officers.

She acknowledged the candidates' hard work and discussed their insights to enhance policy-making, aiming to support future generations in their pursuit of excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)