Revamping Rajasthan: A Boost to Educational Infrastructure
The Centre has approved Rs 300 crore for reconstructing old school buildings in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support, emphasizing the project's role in enhancing the state's educational infrastructure and providing safe learning environments for students.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
The central government has sanctioned a fund of Rs 300 crore earmarked for the reconstruction of deteriorating school buildings in Rajasthan, as stated by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday.
Sharma extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this significant approval by the Union Ministry of Education, underscoring its importance in enhancing educational infrastructure in Rajasthan.
He reiterated the state government's commitment to providing secure and modern learning environments, which he believes this financial aid will achieve, resulting in better quality education.
(With inputs from agencies.)