Unmasking the Truth: High-Level Probe into Godman Ashok Kharat
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a high-level inquiry into Ashok Kharat, a godman arrested for rape. Several political leaders had associations with Kharat, who is in custody after a woman accused him of rape. Fadnavis stressed that legal action will be taken without sparing anyone involved.
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated a high-level probe led by the director general of police (DGP) into self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who was arrested on charges of rape.
Kharat, claiming to be a retired Merchant Navy officer, was known among political circles, drawing visits from leaders for perceived spiritual guidance. The investigation launched following a 35-year-old woman's report of repeated sexual assault by Kharat over three years.
Fadnavis emphasized that all individuals involved will face justice. A special investigation team collaborates with Nashik police, aiming for a comprehensive inquiry. Furthermore, Fadnavis criticized the politicization of the case, insisting that evidence-based allegations alone should guide the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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