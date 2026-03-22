Unmasking the Truth: High-Level Probe into Godman Ashok Kharat

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated a high-level probe led by the director general of police (DGP) into self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who was arrested on charges of rape.

Kharat, claiming to be a retired Merchant Navy officer, was known among political circles, drawing visits from leaders for perceived spiritual guidance. The investigation launched following a 35-year-old woman's report of repeated sexual assault by Kharat over three years.

Fadnavis emphasized that all individuals involved will face justice. A special investigation team collaborates with Nashik police, aiming for a comprehensive inquiry. Furthermore, Fadnavis criticized the politicization of the case, insisting that evidence-based allegations alone should guide the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)