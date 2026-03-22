Left Menu

Unseasonal Weather and Price Hikes Wreak Havoc on Air-Conditioner Industry Expectations

Air-conditioner manufacturers face challenges from unseasonal weather and rising costs of materials, affecting the expected demand surge. Price hikes driven by increased raw material costs and geopolitical tensions add to industry concerns, raising fears of disrupted production amid LPG supply constraints. Despite uncertainties, optimism remains for April's warmer temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:49 IST
Unseasonal Weather and Price Hikes Wreak Havoc on Air-Conditioner Industry Expectations
  • Country:
  • India

The air-conditioner industry is facing a conundrum as unexpected weather patterns disrupt the anticipated demand for cooling products. Western disturbances have delivered unseasonal rainfall across large regions, impacting early summer sales expectations.

Compounding these weather challenges are recent hikes in prices caused by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, affecting raw material costs like plastics and the supply of LPG gas crucial for production. This has prompted industry leaders to announce price increases of up to 10-12% for large appliances such as washing machines.

Nevertheless, industry executives are cautiously optimistic, predicting rising temperatures in April, which could normalize the situation. Despite uncertainties in the market, brands remain competitive, vying for growth despite the disruptions in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
3
Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

 Global
4
Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026