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AAP Threatens Budget Session Boycott Over MLA Suspensions

AAP threatens to boycott the Delhi Assembly Budget Session unless the suspension of four of its MLAs is revoked. Leader of Opposition Atishi accuses BJP of suppressing the party through privilege notices and suspensions, warning of street protests if the opposition's voice is stifled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:49 IST
AAP Threatens Budget Session Boycott Over MLA Suspensions
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced plans to boycott the Delhi Assembly Budget Session should the suspension of four of its MLAs remain in effect, according to Leader of Opposition Atishi. She addressed the media on Sunday, accusing the ruling BJP of deliberately silencing the AAP through privilege notices and suspensions.

During the last session, four AAP legislators, including Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, Somdutt, and Jarnail Singh, were suspended and removed from the official WhatsApp group of the assembly. Atishi reported that AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, a member of the Public Accounts Committee, was also excluded from meetings and denied access to draft reports.

Atishi warned that if these suspensions are not revoked, AAP MLAs will abstain from participating in the session, which is set to begin Monday with the Economic Survey report. She further stated that the party would mobilize constituents to protest in the streets, emphasizing that the suppression of opposition voices would not be tolerated. Currently, the Delhi Assembly houses 48 BJP MLAs while AAP holds 22 seats.

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