Parliamentary Uproar: Opposition Seeks Removal of Chief Election Commissioner

In a bold parliamentary maneuver, a coalition of opposition MPs has formally moved notices destined to unseat Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They accuse him of compromising the election body's integrity by allegedly acting under the executive's sway and facilitating voter disenfranchisement.

The explosive charges come amid contentions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which the opposition argues has systematically excluded large voter segments. The notices threaten to unravel a series of alleged electoral injustices and question Kumar's appointment process.

Opposition leaders assert that such actions have compromised electoral democracy's level playing field. If the CEC removal motion progresses, it could lead to judicial-style proceedings involving the Chief Justice of India to assess the charges of 'proven misbehaviour or incapacity' against Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)