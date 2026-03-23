Bihar Shines Bright: Record-Breaking Class 12 Results Announced

Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar revealed on Monday the stellar performance of students in the Class 12 state board examinations, with a commendable 85.19% passing rate. Notably, the girls outshone the boys, with a pass percentage of 86.23% compared to 84.09% for the boys.

The examinations witnessed participation from 13.04 lakh students. Impressively, technology played a pivotal role in expediting the evaluation process, completing it in just 25 days. Female students dominated the rankings, with 20 of the top 26 positions being secured by them.

Aditya Prakash Aman emerged as the science stream topper with 481 marks, while Nishu Kumari and Aditi Kumari aced the arts and commerce streams, respectively. The board allows students dissatisfied with their results to apply for re-evaluation from March 25 to April 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)