Bihar Shines Bright: Record-Breaking Class 12 Results Announced
The Bihar Education Minister announced impressive Class 12 state board exam results with a pass rate of 85.19%. Female students excelled, dominating top ranks in arts and commerce streams. Overall, 13.04 lakh students participated, with technology aiding swift evaluations. Students can apply for re-evaluation if dissatisfied.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar revealed on Monday the stellar performance of students in the Class 12 state board examinations, with a commendable 85.19% passing rate. Notably, the girls outshone the boys, with a pass percentage of 86.23% compared to 84.09% for the boys.
The examinations witnessed participation from 13.04 lakh students. Impressively, technology played a pivotal role in expediting the evaluation process, completing it in just 25 days. Female students dominated the rankings, with 20 of the top 26 positions being secured by them.
Aditya Prakash Aman emerged as the science stream topper with 481 marks, while Nishu Kumari and Aditi Kumari aced the arts and commerce streams, respectively. The board allows students dissatisfied with their results to apply for re-evaluation from March 25 to April 2.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Education
- Results
- Class 12
- Examinations
- Toppers
- Students
- Technology
- Evaluation
- Re-evaluation
ALSO READ
Nearly 1,000 Indians returned home safely, including over 700 medical students: PM Modi on West Asia crisis.
Khasi Students' Union Protests Full Vande Mataram
Tragedy Strikes: Engineering Students Drown in Godavari
AI’s impact on jobs splits opinion in universities, with students more anxious than faculty
Tragedy Strikes: Engineering Students' Fatal Car Crash in Nalanda