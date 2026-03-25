Tripura Police and RRU Forge Pioneering Training Alliance

The Tripura Police has formed a strategic partnership with Gujarat's Rashtriya Raksha University, officials announced on Wednesday. This collaboration aims to push the boundaries of advanced police training and research.

DGP Anurag and RRU's Pro Vice Chancellor Kalpesh H Wandra executed the agreement virtually, marking a milestone in inter-state cooperation. The MoU includes plans for RRU to provide academic credentials for assorted training initiatives.

A select committee, combining representatives from the university and Tripura Police, will supervise the accreditation process. The partnership is structured for a five-year period, with the possibility of renewal, offering a sustainable model for police education innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)