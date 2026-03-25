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Empowering Education: Building Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes the role of education in preparing students for real-life challenges. He advocates for a focus on soft skills, entrepreneurship, and academia-industry collaboration. Sinha calls for collective efforts to drive growth and transformation in Jammu and Kashmir, with an emphasis on training and skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:04 IST
Empowering Education: Building Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir
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  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the transformative role of education in equipping students to tackle life's complexities.

Speaking at the inaugural Indian Society for Training & Development (ISTD) event, he stressed the need for enhancing soft skills, fostering entrepreneurship, and promoting collaboration between academia and industry.

Sinha urged stakeholders to focus on job creation, talent competitiveness, and modern agricultural techniques to boost Jammu and Kashmir's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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