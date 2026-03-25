Empowering Education: Building Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the transformative role of education in equipping students to tackle life's complexities.

Speaking at the inaugural Indian Society for Training & Development (ISTD) event, he stressed the need for enhancing soft skills, fostering entrepreneurship, and promoting collaboration between academia and industry.

Sinha urged stakeholders to focus on job creation, talent competitiveness, and modern agricultural techniques to boost Jammu and Kashmir's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)