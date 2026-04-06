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Delhi Universities Evacuated After Bomb Threats: A Coordinated Safety Response

Delhi University's Ramjas College and Miranda House were evacuated due to bomb threats received via email. Prompt action ensured students and staff were safely evacuated, and no bombs were found after a thorough search by authorities. Classes are set to resume as scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:47 IST
Delhi Universities Evacuated After Bomb Threats: A Coordinated Safety Response
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Students and staff at Delhi University's Ramjas College and Miranda House experienced an unexpected evacuation on Monday morning due to bomb threat emails, announced by officials. The evacuation followed a notification to the principal regarding emails suggesting bombs were planted on the premises.

Ramjas College principal Ajay Kumar Arora detailed the response, emphasizing the swift evacuation that occurred within ten minutes after the email was forwarded to him. Students were directed home to minimize assembly at the college gates, ensuring safety and order.

Miranda House, meanwhile, quickly executed an evacuation drill aligned with its disaster management procedures. Police inspections, involving multiple agencies and a bomb disposal squad, found no danger, declaring the premises safe and allowing classes to resume Tuesday as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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