MSO Brings a Fresh Approach to Study Abroad in India

CHANDIGARH, India - In a move to revolutionize study abroad consultancy, MSO has entered the Indian market with its new office in Chandigarh. The launch event, 'Global Take Off,' drew over 50 students and parents for an interactive experience.

The event deviated from traditional seminars, offering activities like a Scavenger Hunt centered around global destinations, and mock tests for IELTS and PTE, aiming to simplify the complexities of standardized testing for aspirants. MSO's 'Golden Ticket' initiative provided added excitement, offering students a chance to win a flight ticket to their desired study destination.

MSO's approach involves comprehensive support, including financial guidance, enriching the study abroad journey through collaboration with partners like Credila and AmberStudent. With a focus on compassionate mentorship, MSO seeks to partner with students in crafting transparent and future-ready educational paths.