Pioneering Paths: Delhi University's Conference on Sustainability Unites Academia and Industry

Delhi University's Hindu College successfully wrapped up a three-day international conference on sustainability, emphasizing the need for higher education reforms and industry readiness. Discussions centered around interdisciplinary research as participants aimed to bridge academia with industry demands.

The event featured numerous expert panels including one pivotal session on the university's four-year undergraduate program. Key challenges and solutions for effective implementation were shared among the principals of notable colleges and deans within the University of Delhi. The dialogue underscored academia's vital role in fostering a student-centric and sustainable education system.

Noteworthy topics like 'Bridging the Skill Gap' were addressed, where experts discussed equipping students with essential industry skills. Lectures on cutting-edge topics like plasma nanotechnology further highlighted the synergy between sustainable innovation and education. The conference saw robust participation with awards honoring exceptional contributions, concluding with a call for enhanced academia-industry collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)