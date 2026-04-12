Tragedy at Kannur Dental College: A Case of Alleged Harassment

Authorities have launched an investigation into the death of a Kannur Dental College student, Nithin Raj, amid allegations of faculty-led harassment. The first-year student reportedly fell from a building, in what is suspected to be a suicide.

Parents and peers claim Nithin endured emotional harassment from faculty members, citing caste and color discrimination. The college has suspended two faculty members, initiating an internal review.

The Chakkarakkal police are gathering digital evidence, and statements from various parties involved will be recorded. The college pledges full cooperation with the investigation, which continues amid increased scrutiny.