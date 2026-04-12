Left Menu

Tragedy at Kannur Dental College: A Case of Alleged Harassment

Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the suspected suicide of Nithin Raj, a first-year student at Kannur Dental College. Allegations of emotional harassment by faculty members have emerged, leading to suspensions and internal inquiries. The family's claims of caste-based discrimination are central to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:00 IST
Tragedy at Kannur Dental College: A Case of Alleged Harassment
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have launched an investigation into the death of a Kannur Dental College student, Nithin Raj, amid allegations of faculty-led harassment. The first-year student reportedly fell from a building, in what is suspected to be a suicide.

Parents and peers claim Nithin endured emotional harassment from faculty members, citing caste and color discrimination. The college has suspended two faculty members, initiating an internal review.

The Chakkarakkal police are gathering digital evidence, and statements from various parties involved will be recorded. The college pledges full cooperation with the investigation, which continues amid increased scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Changemakers: SBI Youth for India's Impactful Conclave 2026

Empowering Changemakers: SBI Youth for India's Impactful Conclave 2026

 India
2
The Unfinished Pivot: US Strategies Amid Middle East Conflicts

The Unfinished Pivot: US Strategies Amid Middle East Conflicts

 United States
3
Turning Point for Delhi Capitals: A Game of Momentum and Missed Opportunities

Turning Point for Delhi Capitals: A Game of Momentum and Missed Opportunitie...

 India
4
Security Forces Crackdown: Illegal Bunkers and IEDs in Manipur

Security Forces Crackdown: Illegal Bunkers and IEDs in Manipur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Net-Zero Transition: How the Global Economy Is Reshaping for a Climate Future

Ghana’s Financial System Needs Stronger Safeguards to Prevent Future Crises

AI Boom and Global Shocks Redefine East Asia’s Growth Path and Policy Choices

South Asia’s Growth Engine Slows as Energy Costs Rise and Jobs Struggle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026