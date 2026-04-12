Suspended Headmaster: Financial Irregularities and Negligence in Odisha School
In Odisha's Ganjam district, a headmaster faces suspension due to financial misconduct and negligence. Monthly salaries of six teachers and a coordinator were withheld. Inadequate student attendance records, mismanaged school funds, and a 20-bag rice shortage prompted the action. Authorities demand accountability and improved management.
- Country:
- India
The state government suspended an upper primary school headmaster in Odisha's Ganjam district over alleged financial misconduct and negligence. Officials reported that on Friday, the district administration suspended the in-charge headmaster of Upper Primary School in Aska block, citing serious discrepancies in duty performance.
In addition to the headmaster's suspension, the authorities have withheld the salaries of six teachers and the center resource cluster coordinator (CRCC) related to the school. The decision was based on irregularities including a shortage of mid-day meal rice and a failure to maintain student attendance registers.
According to Munrani Mohanty, the block education officer, these issues first surfaced in March and went unaddressed as the headmaster failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. Further investigation revealed mismanagement of school funds, prompting this decisive administrative response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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