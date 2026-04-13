Supreme Court to Address RTE Law and NEP Implementation

The Supreme Court has called for responses from the Centre, states, and all union territories concerning a public interest litigation (PIL) on the execution of the Right to Education (RTE) law, mandating free education for children aged 6 to 14 years.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi is considering the petition from Haripriya Patel, who advocates for the full implementation of the RTE and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 nationwide.

The NEP 2020 introduces a new structure, vocational training, and multi-lingualism, aiming to transform India into a 'knowledge superpower'. The PIL also insists that private schools reserve 25% of their seats for economically disadvantaged students.

(With inputs from agencies.)