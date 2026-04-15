Safety Concerns Force Erika Kirk to Withdraw from Turning Point USA Event

Erika Kirk, the widow of murdered activist Charlie Kirk, pulled out of a Turning Point USA event featuring U.S. Vice President JD Vance, citing threats against her life, according to Vance's statement on Tuesday.

Speaking to students at the University of Georgia, Vance noted his initial concern that the event would be canceled due to Erika's absence. He mentioned contacting the Secret Service after learning of the threats, although he did not perceive any risk to his own safety.

Charlie Kirk, who co-founded Turning Point USA, was killed in a politically motivated shooting in September, sparking debate on political violence in the U.S. The incident has led to heightened security measures at political events on college campuses.