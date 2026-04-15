Aryan Singh Sets New Records at Fateh 2026: The Rise of AILET Topper

The law entrance spectrum witnessed a remarkable achievement as Law Prep Tutorial (LPT) in Delhi NCR commemorated its esteemed toppers at the annual event, Fateh 2026. A standout performer, Aryan Singh, etched his name in the history books by securing AIR 1 in AILET 2026, scoring an unprecedented 142.5/150.

This year's event, featuring a ₹1 crore prize pool, rewarded 230 toppers from various examinations, with direct cash awards, trophies, and certificates. It highlighted LPT's growing reputation and remarkable results nationwide. Aryan attributed his success to structured planning, rigorous mock tests, and personalized mentorship under Anand Sharma.

LPT's unique faculty, consisting of National Law University alumni, offers incisive insights and practical knowledge, contributing significantly to the students' success. With a rapidly expanding presence across Delhi NCR, LPT continues to lead in law entrance preparation. The institution's latest initiative, the LPSAT 2027, promises further scholarships and career opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)