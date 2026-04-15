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Bridging Borders: The Inaugural CIS India Institute on Global Education

The British School New Delhi hosted the first CIS India Institute on International Admission and Guidance, collaborating with global universities to enhance educational pathways. The event included expert sessions, panels, and workshops focusing on admissions within India and aimed at fostering international education collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:56 IST
Bridging Borders: The Inaugural CIS India Institute on Global Education
  • Country:
  • India

The British School New Delhi launched the inaugural CIS India Institute on International Admission and Guidance from April 10 to 12, 2026. The event gathered representatives from over sixty universities across fourteen countries and twenty schools, highlighting pathways for global higher education.

In collaboration with the Council of International Schools (CIS), the institute included expert-led sessions about educational transitions and socially responsible leadership. Panels featured student and alumni perspectives on transitioning to higher education, while interactive workshops addressed university admissions in India.

Vanita Uppal OBE, Director of The British School, emphasized the importance of collaborative opportunities and shared best practices. Jane Larsson of CIS highlighted the institute's role in advancing discussions about international education at The British School. This event marks a pivotal step in solidifying ties between Indian and global educational communities.

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