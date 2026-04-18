Tragedy Strikes: A Journey of Joy Turns Fatal

A tragic road accident in Tamil Nadu has left the village of Pang in mourning, as nine individuals from the Palliparamba Government Lower Primary School community returned lifeless in ambulances. The incident, involving teachers, non-teaching staff, and relatives, has profoundly shaken the small village.

The accident occurred during an unofficial trip to Athirappilly waterfalls and Valparai, with four survivors currently undergoing treatment. The school premises transformed into a place of mourning as locals gathered to pay their respects, highlighting the close-knit nature of the community.

State officials, including Education Minister V Sivankutty, have pledged financial assistance and support to the bereaved families, alongside a detailed inquiry into the accident to prevent future occurrences. The tragedy underscores a severe loss for the school and the urgent need for community healing.

(With inputs from agencies.)