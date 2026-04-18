Nagaland Governor Urges Youth to Embrace Innovation and Creativity

In an inspiring message to the youth, Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav urged them to venture beyond the conventional pursuit of government positions, embracing innovation and entrepreneurship instead.

During an interaction with students at Eden Higher Secondary School, the Governor emphasized the value of hard work, self-confidence, and determination in achieving success.

Yadav encouraged students to focus on their goals and explore opportunities in emerging sectors like tourism and technology to drive Nagaland's growth, while also advocating for gender equality and responsible use of technology.