Nagaland Governor Urges Youth to Embrace Innovation and Creativity
Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav encourages youth to move beyond traditional government jobs, advocating for innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity. Speaking with students, he highlights the importance of hard work, self-confidence, and determination, urging them to explore opportunities in tourism and technology for Nagaland's development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 18-04-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In an inspiring message to the youth, Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav urged them to venture beyond the conventional pursuit of government positions, embracing innovation and entrepreneurship instead.
During an interaction with students at Eden Higher Secondary School, the Governor emphasized the value of hard work, self-confidence, and determination in achieving success.
Yadav encouraged students to focus on their goals and explore opportunities in emerging sectors like tourism and technology to drive Nagaland's growth, while also advocating for gender equality and responsible use of technology.
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