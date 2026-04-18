ODM Educational Group Achieves 100% Pass Rate in CBSE Class X Exam
The ODM Educational Group has achieved a 100% pass rate in the CBSE Class X AISSE 2025-26, with all 685 students passing. Of these, 243 scored 90% and above, while 14 secured 99% or higher. The group averaged an 81.6% score, attributed to a nurturing learning environment and structured support.
- Country:
- India
The ODM Educational Group in Bhubaneswar has made headlines by achieving a 100% pass rate in the CBSE Class X AISSE 2025-26. This milestone positions ODM among India's top-performing schools in terms of student success.
Out of 685 students, an impressive 243 scored above 90%, with 104 exceeding 95%, and 14 achieving 99% or higher. Overall, ODM recorded an average score of 81.6%, eclipsing many national benchmarks.
Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM, attributed this achievement to the group's nurturing environment and the unwavering belief in each student's potential. The exam, crucial for academic progression in India, demonstrated the efficacy of ODM's structured academic frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- ODM
- CBSE
- Class X
- Education
- Results
- Pass Rate
- India
- Examinations
- Academic Success
- School Performance
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