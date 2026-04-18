Tragic Journey: School Community Mourns Loss in Fatal Accident

A heart-rending tragedy unfolded in Malappuram's Pang village when an accident in Tamil Nadu claimed the lives of nine people, including teachers and staff affiliated with the Palliparamba Government Lower Primary School.

On Saturday, a solemn convoy of nine ambulances transported the victims' bodies to the Ambalaparambu Government Higher Secondary School, where grief-stricken villagers gathered to pay their respects. The tragic incident has left the community in mourning and shock, with several villagers recalling the sense of familial closeness they shared with the victims.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty and other political leaders emphasized the need for swift support, including financial aid and counseling, for the bereaved families. A detailed inquiry into the accident has been promised to prevent future mishaps, and assistance has been sought from Tamil Nadu for the injured survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)