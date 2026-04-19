West Bengal's Electoral Roll Surge: Seven Lakh New Voters

In the lead-up to the assembly elections, West Bengal's electoral rolls have expanded significantly with an addition of around seven lakh new voters. However, key demographic data such as the age and gender statistics of these voters remain undisclosed by the Election Commission, as revealed on Saturday.

Among the new electorate, approximately 3.22 lakh voters are set to cast their votes in the first phase of the elections, while nearly 3.88 lakh will participate in the second phase. Despite the influx, the Commission has yet to clarify the number of first-time voters or provide a gender breakdown.

Furthermore, the commission has not published the number of Form-6 applications submitted for voter roll inclusion or specified the number that were rejected. Officials maintain that aggregate figures align with standard norms, and a detailed breakdown may follow. The total electorate in West Bengal now stands at 6.82 million, with potential for more additions post-tribunal orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)