Tragedy at the ADAC 24h Nürburgring: Remembering Juha Miettinen
Racing driver Juha Miettinen tragically died after a crash at the ADAC 24h Nürburgring qualifiers. Six other drivers were injured, though their injuries are not life-threatening. The race was halted, and a minute's silence is scheduled for the following day to honor Miettinen's memory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-04-2026 00:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 00:57 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Racing driver Juha Miettinen was killed in a tragic accident during the ADAC 24h Nürburgring qualifiers on Saturday, as confirmed by organizers.
The crash, occurring in the race's early stages, involved seven competitors. Despite prompt medical assistance, Miettinen, who raced in a BMW 325i, could not be revived and passed away at the Medical Centre.
The race was suspended for the rest of the day, with organizers planning a minute's silence during Sunday's grid formation to honor Miettinen.
(With inputs from agencies.)