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Judicial Independence at Stake: Paris and U.S. Clash Over Investigating Musk's X Platform

Paris prosecutors dismissed claims of U.S. non-cooperation in their investigation into Elon Musk's X, stating their independence. The probe focuses on serious allegations involving child pornography and deepfakes. Musk's participation in the inquiry is expected, highlighting legal tensions between the U.S. and France over the handling of tech giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 01:08 IST
Judicial Independence at Stake: Paris and U.S. Clash Over Investigating Musk's X Platform

Paris prosecutors have dismissed reports suggesting the U.S. Justice Department is not cooperating with their investigation into Elon Musk's X platform, emphasizing their judicial independence.

The probe, which previously saw X's French offices searched, centers on allegations including the distribution of child pornography and creation of sexual deepfakes.

Musk, summoned by French investigators, commented on the investigation via the Wall Street Journal article shared on X. It's uncertain if Musk will attend a scheduled hearing next week as scrutiny around X's content moderation and data practices intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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