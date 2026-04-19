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Empowering India's Future: Samsung's Commitment to Innovation and Education

Samsung is driving innovation and education in India, aiming to foster inclusion through CSR initiatives worth Rs 193.89 crore for 2025-26. They focus on youth-skilling in tech fields via Samsung Innovation Campus, benefitting 15 lakh people and targeting structural impact over mere device sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 10:51 IST
Empowering India's Future: Samsung's Commitment to Innovation and Education
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South Korean electronics giant Samsung is championing innovation and education in India, viewing them as engines of progress and inclusion. According to SP Chun, Corporate Vice President of Samsung Southwest Asia, the company is expanding its CSR commitment in India to Rs 193.89 crore for 2025-26.

Over three decades in India, Samsung has driven initiatives reaching 15 lakh individuals through various citizenship programs. Their agenda focuses on transforming potential into impactful community benefits, nurturing young innovators' skills, and fostering societal solutions.

A significant thrust has been in youth-skilling, with Samsung Innovation Campus training over 6,500 students in AI, IoT, and Big Data. The initiative, which saw a 17% increase in certifications in 2024, emphasizes gender inclusion, structurally aiming at building capabilities in a demographically critical nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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