Tragic Case of Student Suicide Sparks Investigation
A 21-year-old student allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by a college official in Hayathnagar. The official reportedly demanded money for a hall ticket and humiliated the student. Police are investigating the tragic incident, including the college management's possible role.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Hayathnagar as a 21-year-old B Tech student, reportedly harassed by a college official, took his own life. The young man committed suicide at his residence on Saturday, said the local police on Sunday.
The student's father accused a private college official of demanding Rs 5,000 from his son on April 17 for a hall ticket due to low attendance. The official allegedly humiliated the student, dismissing his explanation regarding health issues. The student died by suicide the following day, April 18, according to the father's complaint.
Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Police mentioned that they would extend the probe to include the college management's involvement, if deemed necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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