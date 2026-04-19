Campus Crisis: Unveiling the Tragic Wave at NIT Kurukshetra

NIT Kurukshetra is grappling with a crisis following multiple student suicides on campus. In response, a five-member committee has been formed to investigate these tragedies.

The institution, under the scrutiny of student bodies and local authorities, is taking steps to address student grievances, including the formation of three additional committees. These are tasked with fostering better communication between students and faculty, aiming to prevent further incidents.

In the wake of these events, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and other student organizations have criticized the administration's handling of the situation, demanding a thorough and transparent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)