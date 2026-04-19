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Campus Crisis: Unveiling the Tragic Wave at NIT Kurukshetra

A five-member committee at NIT Kurukshetra is investigating a spate of student suicides. Meanwhile, new committees are formed to address student issues amid tensions on campus, leading to hostel evacuations and a police probe. Student organizations are demanding a transparent inquiry into the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:53 IST
Campus Crisis: Unveiling the Tragic Wave at NIT Kurukshetra
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  • India

NIT Kurukshetra is grappling with a crisis following multiple student suicides on campus. In response, a five-member committee has been formed to investigate these tragedies.

The institution, under the scrutiny of student bodies and local authorities, is taking steps to address student grievances, including the formation of three additional committees. These are tasked with fostering better communication between students and faculty, aiming to prevent further incidents.

In the wake of these events, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and other student organizations have criticized the administration's handling of the situation, demanding a thorough and transparent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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