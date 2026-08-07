Two dead, including gunman, at school shooting in Thailand, officials say
A student opened fire at a school in Thailand, killing at least one teacher and injuring four others, including three students, before taking his own life.
- Country:
- Thailand
At least one teacher was killed and four other people injured by a student who opened fire at a school in Thailand north of Bangkok on Friday before killing himself, authorities said.
Lt. Col. Dechrapee Kongdee Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander confirmed the casualties to Reuters and said the suspected gunman had committed suicide. Among those injured were one teacher and three students, he said. The incident took place in the Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi province. Police identified the perpetrator as a student.
In photos circulated by emergency workers, students streamed out of the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, on the northwestern outskirts of Bangkok, as ambulances operated. In one photo, one person is seen lying down on a stretcher outside an ambulance, while another is attended to by a medic. In the 2025 academic year, the school had an enrollment of around 3,100 students and 147 teachers, according to district authorities. In February a teacher died and a student was injured in southern Thailand's Hat Yai district after a gunman opened fire at a school.
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