DOJ Probes William & Mary: Ethnic Minority Favoritism in Scholarships

The Department of Justice announced on Monday an investigation into the College of William & Mary, a public research university in Virginia. The investigation seeks to determine whether the institution unlawfully favored ethnic minorities in scholarships and student benefits.

This initiative represents the latest in a series of actions by the Trump administration targeting educational institutions accused of discriminatory practices.

Officials will examine scholarship allocation and other benefits to ensure compliance with federal nondiscrimination laws, adding to ongoing scrutiny of similar institutions across the country.