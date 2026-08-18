DOJ Probes William & Mary: Ethnic Minority Favoritism in Scholarships
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the College of William & Mary over allegations of preferential treatment for ethnic minorities in scholarships and student benefits. This move signifies the Trump administration's continued focus on educational institutions and their adherence to federal guidelines on nondiscrimination.
The Department of Justice announced on Monday an investigation into the College of William & Mary, a public research university in Virginia. The investigation seeks to determine whether the institution unlawfully favored ethnic minorities in scholarships and student benefits.
This initiative represents the latest in a series of actions by the Trump administration targeting educational institutions accused of discriminatory practices.
Officials will examine scholarship allocation and other benefits to ensure compliance with federal nondiscrimination laws, adding to ongoing scrutiny of similar institutions across the country.