Iran and U.S. Tensions Escalate: A Countdown to Conflict?

Iran announced a shift to a 'fully offensive' military posture after negotiations with the U.S. to end ongoing hostilities hit a stalemate. The situation threatens to exacerbate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route for global oil traffic.

Despite efforts at diplomacy, including reported back-channel communications with Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Washington refused to prolong a temporary ceasefire agreement. Observers note that the U.S.' readiness to end talks increases the risk of military escalation.

The conflict has significantly impacted Iran's economy, resulting in high inflation and fuel price surges globally. President Trump’s recent statements indicate a hardline stance on both Iran and regional partners like Oman, highlighting a volatile geopolitical climate.