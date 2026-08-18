Diplomatic Dialogue: Bridging Tensions for Global Peace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan encouraged U.S. President Donald Trump to maintain dialogue with Iran to ease tensions, offering Turkey’s support for peace initiatives. The discussion also covered Gaza conflict, Turkey’s defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and increasing Israeli attacks amidst Trump's peace plan phase II implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 03:29 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Bridging Tensions for Global Peace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to sustain discussions with Iran, aiming to de-escalate mounting tensions. Erdogan extended Turkey's support in fostering peace, as reported by the Turkish presidency on Tuesday.

In their conversation, Erdogan and Trump also addressed pressing issues such as the ongoing war in Gaza, a defense agreement among Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, and their bilateral relationship. Additionally, Erdogan expressed concerns regarding the heightened Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza during the anticipated second phase of Trump's peace plan.

The timing of Israel’s increased aggression was notably pointed out given its clash with the U.S. peace efforts. As regional dynamics continue to unfold, Erdogan’s diplomatic engagement underscores Turkey's active role in advocating for stability and peace.

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