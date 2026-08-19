U.S. Visa Rule Change Sparks Legal Battle

A coalition of unions and advocacy groups has filed a lawsuit against the federal government to block a new rule limiting the duration international students and journalists can stay in the U.S. The regulations impose fixed periods for F, J, and I visas, sparking concerns over economic and cultural impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 02:37 IST
U.S. Visa Rule Change Sparks Legal Battle
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A coalition of unions and advocacy groups is challenging a new federal rule that restricts the duration of stay for foreign students and journalists in the United States. Filed on Tuesday, the lawsuit seeks to block the implementation of the rule, which is set to limit the periods of F, J, and I visas.

The rule, introduced by President Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security, is scheduled to take effect on September 15. It sets a maximum duration of four years for student and exchange visas and significantly shortens the term for journalism visas, particularly affecting Chinese nationals.

Critics argue that these changes will deter international students, impact universities, and affect billions of dollars in economic contributions. The Department of Homeland Security has dismissed the lawsuit as 'performative', while raising unsubstantiated claims of rampant visa fraud.

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