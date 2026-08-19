North Korea Condemns U.S.-South Korea Military Drills as Tensions Rise

North Korea criticized U.S. and South Korea's military drills, labeling them as threats to its security. The state media, KCNA, emphasized the need for self-defense amidst the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise. President Trump called for reduced U.S. participation, reflecting his ongoing attempts to engage with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 03:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 03:26 IST
North Korea Condemns U.S.-South Korea Military Drills as Tensions Rise
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North Korea has denounced recent military exercises conducted by the U.S. and South Korea, declaring them provocations that undermine its security. According to the state-run KCNA, Pyongyang insists on maintaining its right to self-defense in light of these perceived military threats.

The commentary from KCNA criticized the U.S. and South Korea as 'warmongers' for raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula. This comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to substantially lessen American involvement in the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drill, pointing to his 'very good relationship' with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Despite Trump's outreach to Kim and discussions about scaling back the exercises, the drills commenced as planned. Pyongyang continues to view these activities as hostile, while Washington and Seoul claim they are defensive. KCNA warned that such maneuvers could escalate tensions further across the Asia-Pacific region.

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