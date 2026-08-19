Meta Faces Landmark Trial Over Alleged Child Addiction to Social Media

Meta Platforms is embroiled in a landmark trial as 29 U.S. states accuse the tech giant of deliberately addicting children to its Facebook and Instagram platforms for profit. Opening statements began in a federal court in Oakland, California, as states pursue potentially substantial penalties against Meta.

The lawsuit argues that Meta's designs have contributed to anxiety and depression among young users, violating federal laws on children's data privacy. California, Colorado, Kentucky, and New Jersey are the states spearheading this effort, seeking significant changes to Meta's operations, including the removal of certain features deemed harmful.

Despite Meta's claims of prioritizing safety and wellbeing, the trial highlights ongoing concerns regarding social media's impact on youth mental health. With anticipated testimonies from high-profile figures like CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, the trial is set to last six weeks.