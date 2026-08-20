Seven UNESCO Chairs Unite in Lahore to Turn Research Into Action

Seven UNESCO Chairs from across Pakistan came together at Beaconhouse National University (BNU) in Lahore for the UNESCO Chairholders' Coordination Meeting 2026, bringing researchers, educators, artists and specialists into the same room to explore how academic knowledge can respond more directly to challenges facing communities across the country. Held under the leadership of Prof. Rashid Rana (S.I.), Chairholder and Dean of BNU's Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts & Design (MDSVAD), the gathering placed climate resilience, artificial intelligence, water security, cultural heritage, public health and inclusive education within a shared national conversation rather than treating them as separate areas of research.

The meeting reflected the wider purpose of UNESCO's Chairs and UNITWIN Networks, which connect universities with UNESCO's work in education, science, culture and communication while encouraging knowledge to move beyond academic institutions. UNESCO Representative to Pakistan Mr Fuad Pashayev described the Chairs Network as a distinctive strength within the UN system, noting that stronger national coordination can turn specialized discussions into collective responses to difficult global and local problems.

Research Meets Communities, Culture and Public Policy

The Lahore gathering allowed participants to see how different disciplines can support one another when research is connected with public needs. Delegates met BNU faculty members, visited the MDSVAD Annual Degree Show featuring 142 thesis projects and attended the launch of Volume II of the IEDAs Journal of Transdisciplinary Practices in Art and Design, which explores creative approaches to intersectionality.

Prof. Rashid Rana emphasized that contemporary challenges cannot be addressed within isolated academic fields, particularly when climate pressures, technology, social inclusion and cultural change increasingly overlap. His message was visible throughout the meeting, where scientific research sat alongside design, heritage documentation, digital governance and community engagement, showing how universities can make complex knowledge easier for policymakers and the public to understand and use.

Climate, AI, Water and Heritage Share the Same Table

MNS University of Agriculture, Multan presented research on low-carbon agriculture, work connected with the Lal Sohanra Biosphere Reserve and the SMALLPAK programme supporting smallholder farmers. COMSATS University Islamabad's Wah Campus shared work on hydrological modelling, water-quality assessment and disaster-risk reduction, areas that carry growing importance for communities dealing with water stress and climate-related hazards.

Information Technology University brought digital transformation into the discussion through its work on cyber resilience, public-sector digital governance and the AI for All course, designed to broaden access to artificial intelligence literacy in higher education. NED University highlighted urban resilience linked with SDG 11, STEM outreach and documentation of living heritage in Tharparkar, while the National College of Arts presented conservation and craft-focused initiatives connected with the NCA Triennale 2025 and its JADEP platform.

The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences at the University of Karachi added a public-health and research-development perspective, including a national thesis-support programme that has assisted 174 young researchers and specialist training in molecular medicine. BNU's Transdisciplinary Lab demonstrated another side of knowledge sharing by using visual arts and design to turn complicated climate and technology data into stories that wider audiences can engage with.

A Shared Roadmap for Research With National Impact

The meeting ended with practical commitments intended to keep collaboration active after the delegates left Lahore. Chairholders agreed to develop a national directory of experts, establish interdisciplinary working groups covering climate, AI, heritage and health, pursue joint pilot projects and introduce a unified reporting structure that can make cooperation easier to track and strengthen.

Their combined work connects directly with several Sustainable Development Goals, including quality education, gender equality, clean water, innovation, sustainable cities, climate action, peace and justice, and partnerships. More importantly for Pakistan, the coordination offers a way for universities to connect specialized expertise with everyday national concerns, allowing research on farms, cities, water systems, digital technology, cultural traditions and health to contribute to solutions shaped around the people who will ultimately live with their results.