Lebanon’s Recovery Bet: Can Education and Heritage Protection Rebuild Hope and Opportunity?

UNESCO's renewed support for Lebanon places education recovery, cultural heritage and youth opportunity within the same national resilience agenda. The financial commitments announced during Director-General Khaled El-Enany's first official visit are relatively modest compared with the scale of Lebanon's challenges, but they could carry wider value if they strengthen public institutions, attract additional international financing and create practical opportunities for communities.

El-Enany concluded his two-day mission on August 20 after meeting Lebanese leaders, students, teachers, heritage professionals and United Nations officials. UNESCO and the Lebanese government also signed a cooperation framework extending through 2029, providing a longer policy horizon for programmes covering education, culture, science, communication and information.

The central message is that Lebanon's recovery cannot be measured only through repaired buildings or restored services. It must also protect children's education, preserve national identity and give young people meaningful reasons to participate in rebuilding the country.

Education Funding Targets Resilience, Not Just Access

A $1 million grant from the Global Partnership for Education will support government-led efforts to improve national education planning and build a system better able to operate during future emergencies. The new contribution takes UNESCO's targeted assistance for Lebanon's emergency education response and recovery to $1.8 million.

The funding addresses a challenge extending beyond school closures. Conflict and displacement can create long-term learning losses, psychological distress and declining attendance. Even after classrooms reopen, students may struggle to return without catch-up lessons, emotional support and flexible learning arrangements.

During his visit to the Mohamad Shamel Public Mixed Elementary School in Beirut, El-Enany met students and teachers involved in a six-week summer learning programme. The initiative combines remedial education with psychosocial support ahead of the new school year.

Since 2023, UNESCO has trained more than 4,000 teachers in digital and flexible learning methods, reaching over 10,000 students in affected regions. The figures indicate that delivery structures already exist, but turning emergency programmes into lasting improvements will require stable teacher support, dependable technology and better information on enrolment, displacement, dropout risks and learning outcomes.

For policymakers, the priority should be ensuring that externally funded programmes strengthen the national education system rather than operating as temporary parallel projects. Clear targets will be needed to measure whether the investment improves student participation, learning recovery and schools' ability to continue operating during crises.

Heritage Protection Opens a Path Towards Jobs

UNESCO's mission also treated heritage conservation as an economic and social development issue. In Tripoli, El-Enany visited Khan Al-Askar, a historic site that could potentially host employment-oriented skills and technical training programmes, especially for young people and women artisans.

Connecting restoration with vocational education could generate opportunities in traditional crafts, architecture, conservation engineering, design and cultural tourism. It could also preserve specialised knowledge that might otherwise disappear as young people leave the country or move away from heritage-related professions.

At the Rachid Karami International Fair, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, UNESCO is supporting a conservation management plan, training for Lebanese experts and $76,000 in restoration funding for the Water Tower.

The site could eventually support exhibitions, public events, creative businesses and cultural exchange. However, heritage-led development must be carefully managed. Commercial activity should not damage the architectural character of the property or exclude surrounding communities from its benefits.

Transparent procurement and community participation will be essential. Local artisans, small businesses, universities and vocational institutions should be involved so that restoration spending circulates within the economy and builds domestic expertise.

Tyre Faces an Urgent Battle Against Permanent Loss

The World Heritage property of Tyre, recently placed on the List of World Heritage in Danger, received an initial $100,000 allocation from UNESCO's Heritage Emergency Fund.

The money will support damage assessment, stabilization of vulnerable structures, protection of archaeological remains and mosaics, and training for young Lebanese heritage professionals. El-Enany visited prominent elements of the site, including the Monumental Triumphal Arch, Roman Road, Al-Bass Necropolis, Aqueduct and Roman Hippodrome.

The contribution can finance essential emergency action, but it should be viewed as the beginning of a longer recovery process. Technical assessments will need to establish the full extent of damage, conservation priorities, funding requirements and implementation timelines.

Tyre also presents a governance test. The Ministry of Culture, Directorate General of Antiquities, local authorities, communities, UNESCO and donors must coordinate their responsibilities. Fragmented action could protect individual structures without restoring the wider site or reconnecting it with community life.

Training young professionals may prove particularly important. Building a domestic workforce of archaeologists, engineers, architects and conservators would reduce reliance on short international missions while creating specialised career pathways. Over time, a protected and revitalised Tyre could also support tourism and local enterprise, although that will depend on security, infrastructure and wider economic stability.

Implementation Will Determine Whether Support Has Lasting Value

For Lebanon's government, the UNESCO commitments offer a framework for linking emergency relief with long-term development. Education investment protects human capital, while heritage projects can preserve identity, develop professional skills and support local economies.

International development partners must now decide whether these initial interventions justify larger, multi-year commitments. Additional support could finance school recovery, teacher development, digital learning, archaeological conservation, vocational training and cultural enterprises.

Private companies may find opportunities in restoration, educational technology, tourism, cultural programming and artisan supply chains. Civil-society organisations can help identify vulnerable students, provide psychosocial services and monitor whether local communities benefit. Universities can contribute research and technical training.

Significant uncertainties remain. The initiatives do not yet provide complete details on beneficiary targets, delivery schedules, procurement, monitoring systems or the total financing required. Political, economic and security pressures could also delay implementation or discourage longer-term investment.

UNESCO's funding cannot resolve Lebanon's wider crisis. Its importance lies in demonstrating how classrooms, cultural sites and youth skills can reinforce one another. If Lebanon and its partners convert the commitments into transparent, coordinated programmes, the initiatives could help children recover lost learning, protect irreplaceable heritage and give a new generation a tangible role in rebuilding the country.