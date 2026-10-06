Cambodia Puts Teachers First as Education Reform Meets the Demands of a Changing Jobs Market

Cambodia is placing teachers at the centre of an education overhaul that links classroom learning with its ambition to become a high-income country by 2050. Stronger qualifications, continuing professional development and preparation for digital teaching form a connected agenda whose success will depend on what changes inside schools.

That direction framed the country's World Teachers' Day celebration on 5 October 2026, when around 1,300 teachers, education leaders and development partners gathered at the National Institute of Education in Phnom Penh. Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Dr Hang Chuon Naron and UNESCO Representative Flavio Bonetti presided over the event.

The gathering reaffirmed an existing reform effort rather than introducing a new package. Its wider significance lies in Cambodia's Pentagonal Strategy, which places human capital development first. For policymakers, employers and families, teacher quality is consequently both an education concern and a development priority.

Cambodia's Growth Ambition Enters the Classroom

Since 2018, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport and UNESCO have supported reforms through the US$27.02 million Strengthening Teacher Education Programmes in Cambodia, known as STEPCam, financed by the Global Partnership for Education.

Cambodia has doubled initial preparation for primary teachers to a four-year bachelor-level programme. A separate one-year pathway for university graduates recruited its first cohort of more than 5,000 primary teachers in 2025.

These routes address complementary needs: deeper preparation for new entrants and another recruitment channel for graduates. Their effectiveness will depend on practical teaching experience, mentoring and consistent assessment standards.

For Cambodia, stronger foundational learning could help students progress into technical training, higher education and skilled employment. Businesses could eventually benefit from workers better able to understand instructions, solve problems and adapt to technology.

Those benefits will take time. Primary education reform cannot immediately resolve employers' recruitment challenges, while stronger skills need corresponding employment opportunities. Policymakers must therefore connect education improvements with broader workforce and economic planning.

Better Qualifications Need Everyday Support

Cambodia's Continuous Professional Development system now offers 84 accredited courses through 11 providers. Teachers can earn credits contributing to career advancement, linking professional learning with opportunities to progress.

This creates an incentive to participate, but course completion is an incomplete measure of success. The decisive question is whether teachers become more effective at explaining concepts, identifying learning difficulties and supporting students with different needs.

School leaders have a central role in that process. Mentoring, classroom feedback and collaboration can help teachers apply training. Without follow-up support, professional development risks becoming an administrative requirement with limited educational value.

Teachers also need time to learn. Higher expectations may increase workloads unless authorities provide workable schedules, accessible courses and fair promotion processes. Recognition, professional autonomy and teachers' participation in decisions can influence how successfully reforms operate.

For policymakers, deployment deserves equal attention. Better-qualified teachers must reach schools facing the greatest needs.

Digital Learning Faces an Unequal Starting Line

The ministry is developing Cambodia's first National ICT and AI Competency Framework for Teachers to guide effective and ethical technology use.

A clear framework could help educators assess digital materials, recognise unreliable AI-generated content and select tools suited to classroom objectives. It could also support students' preparation for increasingly digital workplaces.

However, implementation requires more than guidance. Teachers need equipment, connectivity, relevant learning materials and technical assistance.

Uneven provision could widen differences between schools. Better-equipped classrooms may adopt new tools faster, while others struggle to participate.

Private firms may find opportunities in educational software, teacher training and locally relevant content. For investors and shareholders, sustainable demand will depend on affordability, procurement arrangements and demonstrated classroom usefulness. Authorities must also consider student data protection and recurring maintenance costs.

Development partners can help by supporting access alongside training, ensuring technology investments respond to teaching needs.

Learning Results Will Decide the Reform's Value

The supplied release reports that Cambodia's 2025 PISA scores rose by 18 points in reading, 30 in mathematics and 35 in science compared with 2022. These reported gains are encouraging, but they do not establish how much improvement resulted from teacher reforms.

The graduate-entry pathway's first recruitment cohort in 2025 also limits assumptions about its contribution to that assessment.

The next phase requires attention to financing and distribution. Government must sustain training, mentoring and working conditions, while development partners should strengthen institutions capable of continuing beyond individual projects.

Families need evidence that children learn more. Employers need stronger capabilities over time. Policymakers should monitor teacher retention, classroom practice and learning differences between student groups. These measures will show whether Cambodia's investment in teachers is building a broader foundation for economic opportunity.