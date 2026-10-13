Beyond the Classroom: Why Social and Emotional Learning Needs Stronger Policy Roots

Learning to manage emotions, build relationships and make responsible decisions is an important part of education, with benefits that can extend to academic achievement and future employment. Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) is attracting greater attention from education systems, but that interest is not consistently reflected in the national plans that guide their work.

A new publication from UNESCO's International Institute for Educational Planning (IIEP) offers a practical way to examine this gap, helping education authorities understand whether their commitments to SEL run through their planning or appear only in scattered references.

Making sense of the skills behind the labels

Published in 2026, Mainstreaming social and emotional learning in education sector plans: a methodology for policy and planning analysis was written by Suguru Mizunoya, Noa Yokogawa, Satoko Yano and Lynne Sergeant. It addresses a basic difficulty for planners: terms such as "life skills", "soft skills" and "twenty-first-century skills" appear in national policies without always having precise definitions or referring to the same competencies. A familiar phrase can carry different meanings between countries, or even within a single document, making it difficult to judge what a plan actually promises to develop in learners.

Education Sector Plans (ESPs) provide a useful starting point because they represent the highest-level expression of a government's education priorities and establish the framework for action across the system. Consistent attention to SEL across education levels and the policy cycle can support better alignment between curriculum, teacher education and assessment. The shortage of analytical tools for examining these connections has made it harder to distinguish broad statements of interest from a coherent approach, leaving gaps and inconsistencies that a quick reading may miss.

Three questions that put education plans under closer scrutiny

The methodology asks which SEL competencies a plan includes and how it describes them, whether those competencies connect coherently across the plan or related strategic documents, and whether they receive consistent attention from pre-primary through higher education. Its examination follows the policy cycle from the government's vision and strategic priorities through to system-level monitoring and evaluation, allowing planners to see whether the skills valued at the beginning remain visible in the arrangements for tracking progress.

The analytical process starts by extracting relevant passages and grouping them into themes according to their underlying ideas. Researchers classify those themes using the Explore SEL Taxonomy, developed by Harvard University's EASEL Lab to organise SEL-related skills and competencies, before examining their distribution across education levels and the policy cycle. Looking beyond individual labels gives ministries and development partners a structured way to identify what is present, what is missing and where coverage becomes uneven.

Rwanda reveals the distance between commitments and measurement

Rwanda provides the publication's test case because of its comprehensive work to introduce SEL through curriculum reform, teacher education and national frameworks, alongside uncertainty about how fully those commitments appeared in its Education Sector Strategic Plan for 2024–2029. The analysis identified eight SEL-related themes, including foundational learning, life skills, employability skills and top skills for national transformation. Cognitive competencies, such as cognitive flexibility and critical thinking, received greater attention than emotional competencies, including emotional knowledge and empathy, with SEL frequently framed around employment and economic development.

Secondary education contained the widest range of SEL-related themes, revealing differences in coverage across education levels. Monitoring and evaluation showed another gap, with indicators largely tracking activities rather than learners' SEL outcomes, making it harder to assess whether planned efforts were helping students develop these competencies. The methodology gives education ministries and development partners a practical instrument for examining such weaknesses and strengthening connections across their plans, so that commitments to children's social and emotional development receive sustained attention throughout the education system.