Madhya Pradesh joins hands with Cambridge University to train teachers in English

In an initiative to enable students to realize their full potential, the Madhya Pradesh has joined hands with Cambridge Assessment English, the University of Cambridge to train teachers in the state. As part of this initiative, four days of teacher training commenced in Bhopal and Indore on Tuesday.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Singh - Director, EMRC, Mr. Apoorv Kumar Arya - Head of Marketing, South Asia, Cambridge Assessment English and Mr. Aaditya Lunavat - Director, SVCGS, Department of Higher Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh. Around 100 teachers from across Madhya Pradesh are being trained at EMRC, DAVV, Indore and RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration, Bhopal. The training mainly focuses on pedagogy and English language development and improvement in communication skill.

On this occasion, Mr. Apoorv Kumar, Head of Marketing, South Asia, Cambridge Assessment English said "We are glad to work with Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh for this initiative. This training provides a platform for the teachers to help students in developing their language and communication skills and enhancing their employment opportunities".

(With inputs from Aashish Kopikar)