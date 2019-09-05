8,700 students to decide fate of 14 candidates in fray for JNUSU polls

Jawaharlal Nehru University students will be voting for its students' union on Friday, with six candidates vying for the top post out of the total 14 contesting the polls. Amid slogans of 'Jai Bhim', 'Lal Salaam', 'Vande Mataram', some booing and a minor clash, the presidential debate was held at the JNU campus late Wednesday.

The event, a sought-after affair, on the lines of the US presidential debates and will be a deciding factor for the union elections. All arrangements have been made by the election authorities for the polls which will see 8,700 students casting their votes through ballot papers.

The United Left, which comprises All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF), will be contesting on all the four posts of president, vice president, general secretary and joint secretary. The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also fielded candidates for all the posts, while the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has fielded a candidate for the president's post.

The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) is contesting for posts of president and general secretary, while the Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal, students' wing of the RJD, will be contesting for the posts of president and vice president. Independent candidate Raghavendra Mishra who dresses up in saffron robes and is called Yogi of JNU is also contesting for the post of president.

The Left alliance has fielded SFI's Aishe Ghosh as its presidential candidate. AISA's Satish Chandra Yadav is contesting the post of JNUSU general secretary in the Left Unity, and DSF's Saket Moon on VP and AISF's Mohammad Danish on JS posts.

From ABVP, Manish Jangid is the presidential candidate, Shruti Agnihotri the vice president candidate, Sabareesh PA is in fray for the post of general secretary, while Sumanta Kumar Sahu is contesting for the post of joint secretary. Jitendra Suna of BAPSA is the presidential candidate and Waseem RS is in contention for the post of general secretary.

Priyanka Bharti is in the fray from Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal for the president's post and Rishipal Yadav, who is visually challenged, is contesting for the post of vice president. NSUI's Prashant Kumar is in fray for the president's post.

Polling will be held in two phases — 9.30 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The counting will commence from 9 pm onwards and the results are likely to be declared on Sunday.

