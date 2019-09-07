UoH draws up plan to improve teaching, further push rankings

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has drawn up plans, including putting in place national and international collaborations for research and development of new programmes. The UoH has drawn up detailed plans (which were presented to the EEC) for the execution of theIoE, which it treats as a major step toward improving the quality of research and teaching, not to mention services and amenities, for its students, a UoH press release said on Saturday.

EEC is a committee set up by the HRD Ministry. The plan includes putting in place national andinternational collaborations for research, the development of new programmes (regular, MOOCs, diploma and certificate) and courses within programmes, interdisciplinary studies, increasing enrolment of students (including foreign students) among others, it said.

An alternative administrative structure to implement theIoEhas also been drafted, the release said. The UoH was awarded the status of anInstitution of Eminence (IoE)by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Union government.

The thrust of the scheme is to prepare Indian institutions for global rankings. The UoH is presently ranked among 601-650 in the QS Rankings 2020 and is among the top fastest growing 150 institutions in the world that are under the age of 50, the release said.

As anIoE, the university receives additional grants, with financial andadministrative autonomy to execute its plans, spread across 15 years, it said. TheIoEstatus demands that withinthe next 10 years the university must move into the top 500 institutions of the world, it said.

The UoH, in the last few years, has been putting in place processes and programmes that are now being recommended by the UGC, MHRD and IoE, it added. The university has submitted its plans to the MHRD in its proposal and now it needs to prioritise and inform what it wants to take up first.

Funds would be released accordingly, a university official said..

