Adityanath, his ministers turn students; take leadership lessons at IIM-Lucknow

In a first, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues on Sunday took lessons in governance and leadership at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here. The lessons were part of a leadership development programme, 'Manthan'. The session was conducted by senior faculty of the business school.

"It is the first time that a state government, in order to enhance its political leadership, has decided to seek training from one of the country's best management institutes," the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement here. Speaking during the programme, Adityanath said, "Every incident in life offers an opportunity to learn something. Whenever there is an opportunity to learn, it should be grabbed."

"Training programmes like these will prove beneficial for the state's holistic development," he added. The chief minister said his government is making a sincere effort to make Uttar Pradesh the best state in the country.

"For this, the state government is taking assistance from IIM to understand governance, management, leadership abilities and public partnership in a better way," he said. Adityanath said his government is working for people with the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas".

Speaking about the programme, IIM-Lucknow Director Archana Shukla said, "People have huge expectations from a political leader. The 'Manthan' programme will play an important role in fulfilling these expectations." Uttar Pradesh is the backbone of the country and only by contributing to its development can we become partners in development of the nation, she said.

As part of the programme, Yogi and his ministerial colleagues will be attending two more sessions.

