HRD Minister outlines achievements of 100 days of Union Government

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' held a press conference in Dehradun on achievements of 100 days of Union Government. Outlining the achievements of the government in recent months, the minister said that the multi-pronged nature of decisive actions has been a historic phenomenon. He said that the biggest achievement of the Union government has been the action on the climate of terrorism that was festering for too long. The decision to change the status-quo on Jammu & Kashmir will not only integrate it with India, but it will also benefit the people of Kashmir.

The HRD Minister said that the Union government was committed to revolutionizing the service delivery to the citizens through Direct Benefit Transfers. He added that the milestone of providing gas connections to 8 crore beneficiary families was achieved seven months before the deadline. He said that this kind of commitment characterized every action of the government.

Speaking about the Chandrayaan-2 lander "Vikram", Pokhriyal said that it had completed 3,84,000 Km successfully and it was only in the last mile that it faltered. This space journey is a stepping stone for further development. He further appreciated the sensitive gesture of the Hon'ble Prime Minister towards the scientific community of ISRO. The minister elaborated the plans of the Union government to take higher education in the nation to the next level. He said that the government is committed to take the IITs and other institutions of national importance in the top tier of the world rankings.

On the issues related to the hill state of Uttarakhand, Shri Ramesh Pokhriya said that the long-pending amount of Rs 2,675 crore was released under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) fund. He also congratulated the State on "Himalaya Diwas" a day which is celebrated across the State on 9th September every year to spread the message of conservation of the Himalayan ecosystems.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Director General, Shri Narendra Kumar Kaushal highlighted the importance of communication in a democratic society and added that such interaction of the Union Ministers with the fourth estate should take place more regularly.

(With Inputs from PIB)