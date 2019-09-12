Complaint against demand for ban on burqa, skull cap in Aligarh college

A group of AMU students have complained to the local administration after some right-wing leaders allegedly asked a college here to ban burqas and skull caps. In a memorandum handed over to the chief proctor of Dharm Samaj Degree College on Wednesday, right wing student leader Amit Goswami and others warned that if the college authorities failed to take steps in this regard within next 72 hours, they would launch a drive among students for wearing saffron outfits while attending classes.

They said the practice encouraged divisiveness and was a gross violation of the official dress code of the college. Meanwhile reacting to it, a group of students at Aligarh Muslim University on Thursday handed over a memorandum to the additional city magistrate, seeking action against the right-wing leaders.

They termed the demand for a ban "a step for spreading religious discord". They said the veil and skull cap were part of their "cultural identity" and should not be viewed merely as a "religious symbol".

