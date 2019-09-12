Online form fill-up: WB govt to set up help desk near colleges

The West Bengal government will set up desks in districts to help students in rural areas fill up online admission forms for colleges, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said. The move follows reports earlier this year that many students had faced problems during the online admission process due to their lack of familiarity with the internet or poor net connection in rural areas.

"From the next academic session, students and guardians who will face difficulty in filling up online forms can approach the help desks," Chatterjee told reporters here. The facilities, to be run by the higher education department, will be set up near colleges during the time of admission in May-June 2020, the minister said on Wednesday.

To prevent interference by students' unions during admission, the West Bengal government had directed all colleges in May that the process, including payment of fees, would be completely online and students cannot be asked to come to the campus before the start of classes..

