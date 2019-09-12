DUSU polls: Only 39.69 per cent voter turn out in morning colleges

Delhi University Students' Union polls saw a turnout of 39.69 per cent in morning colleges, down over four notches from last year. Last year, the morning colleges had witnessed 43.8 per cent turnout while the overall voting percentage was 44.46 per cent.

In 2017, the overall voting percentage was 42.5 per cent while it was 36.9 per cent in 2016. Some student leaders attributed the low turnout to the holidays while some teachers felt that students have developed a disenchantment with politics.

"Tuesday was a holiday on account of Muharram and many students have gone home. They treated the voting day as a holiday, which might have been the reason for the low turnout," a professor said. A former poll committee member said the trend indicates students' disinterest in politics.

"Currently, the students' union elections of colleges are also held simultaneously with the students' union polls. In case the college union elections are not held with the students' union, the turnout will be lower." A student, on the condition of anonymity said, "I do not know who are the candidates for the political parties but I know the candidates who are in contention at the college level. For the central panel posts, I pressed NOTA. My college representative will take up the issues of the college."

Sri Aurobindo College recorded a turnout of 33.14 per cent while Ramanujan College recorded a turnut of around 34 per cent. Shivaji College saw a voter turnout of 40.93 per cent while Shyama Prasad Mukherjee college recorded a turnout of 29 per cent, one of the lowest among colleges. Even Bhagini Nivedita College recorded a turnout of 27 per cent while Deshbandhu College recorded a turnout of 37.44 per cent.

Miranda House saw a turnout of 64 per cent while Hindu College recorded a turnout around 59.6 per cent, which was higher than last year's turnout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)