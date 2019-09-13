Sisodia asks principals visiting UK to understand best practices in education system

Visit Cambridge with a curious mindset and do not confine yourselves as merely training seekers is the advice Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia gave to 60 principals of government schools going to attend leadership training programme at the Cambridge University. Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, asked the principals to share Delhi government's initiatives like the happiness curriculum and entrepreneurship mindset curriculum with their counterparts there.

While addressing the group, Sisodia said, "We are proud of the journey we have undertaken so far in such a short span of time. While the opportunity at Cambridge will help you get a global and advanced perspective on school system, we need to assess and adapt those learnings in our own context to be true leaders of schools." Sisodia encouraged the principals to use the opportunity to understand the best practices in the education system in the United Kingdom and explore new ideas that can challenge the monotony that persists in our education system, besides learning about the extent of autonomy and accountability enjoyed by the school principals there and the evolution of British school education system in last five-six decades.

Sixty principals of Delhi government schools will visit the UK in two batches of 30.

