Coursmy Launches Diploma Course in TV Anchoring & Radio Jockeying

Coursmy, an ed-tech startup in partnership with NRAI school of mass communication, Delhi, introduces a weekend certification program in TV anchoring & Radio Jockeying.

This unique course has been designed especially for the young people who wish to build their career in anchoring; whether it's on stage, television or radio.

During the course, students will be exposed to various techniques and styles of TV and radio presentation for live events, news, discussions and interviews. This course aims at training the student to become an effective communicator. The focus is on practical aspects of programme presentation with special emphasis on voice modulation, diction and pronunciation, screen presence and commonly made mistakes in English, Hindi and Urdu.

Students can opt for offline classes at the NRAI Branch, Hauz Khas. Students can also join through Coursmy online platform and can participate through online live classes from their dashboard. All offline bookings will get benefits of joining online Live classes & recorded videos, in case they miss or not able to attend classes due to some reason. Classes are online & offline. Online application will be starting from today. Batches starts from October 19th.

Any individual, who possess the skills to become a TV anchor, Radio Jockey or Voice Artist are eligible to enroll for this course. NRAI Institute will provide placement assistance, who will get certificate after successful completion of this program. Career options after this program are TV anchoring, Radio Jockey, event anchoring, Voice artist. Enrollment fees for Offline class is 18,000 + taxes and Online class is 11,000 + taxes.

Announcing the launch of this course, Amit Singh, Founder and CEO, Coursmy says, "We want to become partners of all quality Institutes, Universities & Corporates, who focuses on job specific skill development course."

The platform allows learners to engage and capacitate them to excel in career. It is all about making learning an interesting and engaging process to empower the future generation.

To learn more about the course, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSC1tgyMf5s

About Coursmy.com

Coursmy is an Ed-tech startup focusing on delivery quality Video & Live courses globally. We're implementing a web-based solution that aligns Students & quality educators on the same platform with enhanced features and improved experience as compared to the other platforms.

Our vision is to become the most technologically advanced and most trusted in ed-tech segment globally. We have been recognized at 'top 50 education startup in 2019 by Global Forum for Education and Learning'.

About NRAI

NRAI School of Mass Communication is top ranked mass communication Institute in Delhi. Since its establishment in 2001, they have developed a reputation for excellence in Media learning, teaching and research. The Institute offer various mass communication courses that includes bachelor's degree in mass communication, Advertisement, Journalism, master's degree in mass communication, Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, Advertisement, Journalism, TV News Reading and Anchoring, Radio Jockeying & Videography.

