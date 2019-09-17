Teachers oppose bio-metric attendance system at Kalyani

Representatives of various teachers' associations on Tuesday went to Kalyani University in Nadia district to express solidarity with the teachers agitating there against the move to introduce bio-metric attendance system. A spokesman of Kalyani University Teachers' Council said the teachers had been protesting against the recent move of the authorities to introduce bio-metric system to monitor attendance of the faculty.

The spokesman alleged the decision was taken without discussion in the Executive Council meeting and the teachers' body. Vice Chancellor Shankar Ghosh, however, said the move was aimed at improving the academic atmosphere of the institute and taken after discussing with all stakeholders.

It is not aimed at monitoring the arrival and departure of teachers, he told reporters. The system was introduced a few days back, university sources said.

Goutam Maity, a senior office-bearer of ALL Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA), said the ABUTA stands in solidarity with the agitating colleagues of Kalyani University on the issue. A spokesman of Jadavpur University Teachers' Association said representatives of JUTA went to the Kalyani University campus and expressed support to the demand of teachers not to go ahead with the system which is humiliating for the teachers.

He said representatives of other college and university teachers also went to the Kalyani University to express solidarity with the KU teachers and press for the demand to withdraw the bio-metric attendance system..

